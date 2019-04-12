Lilbits 359: Google Pixel 4 “Coral” and “Flame” smartphones coming this year?

If history has taught us anything, it’s that Google will probably launch a new set of flagship smartphones sometime around October… although we may see the mid-range Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL much sooner than that.

While we still don’t know very much about what the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will look like, the folks at 9to5Google have spotted some pretty strong evidence in Android code commits suggesting that they’ll be code-named “Coral” and “Flame,” respectively.

Thanks to previous leaks for a device called Google Coral, it seems likely that at least one phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM.

There are also mentions of something called “Needlefish,” although it’s unclear exactly what that device will be called if and when it comes to market.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.