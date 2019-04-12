Lilbits 359: Google Pixel 4 “Coral” and “Flame” smartphones coming this year?

Liliputing

If history has taught us anything, it’s that Google will probably launch a new set of flagship smartphones sometime around October… although we may see the mid-range Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL much sooner than that.

While we still don’t know very much about what the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will look like, the folks at 9to5Google have spotted some pretty strong evidence in Android code commits suggesting that they’ll be code-named “Coral” and “Flame,” respectively.

Thanks to previous leaks for a device called Google Coral, it seems likely that at least one phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM.

Image credit: Toby Hudson / Wikimedia CC BY-SA 3.0

There are also mentions of something called “Needlefish,” although it’s unclear exactly what that device will be called if and when it comes to market.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Sean C

Just in time to fix bugs with Pixel 3

3 hours ago