Lilbits 358: Ryzen-powered “Zork” Chromebook on the way (if it’s not eaten by a grue.”

Acer and HP unveiled the first Chromebooks powered by AMD processors this year and they’re… cheap laptops with cheap, low-power processors.

If you’d been holding out for a Chromebook with a more powerful AMD Ryzen processor, it looks like you might not have to wait forever. Kevin Tofel from About Chromebooks spotted references in Chromium commits to an unannounced device code-named “Zork,” that appears to have an AMD Ryzen processor.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.