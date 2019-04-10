Liliputing

Lilbits 358: Ryzen-powered "Zork" Chromebook on the way (if it's not eaten by a grue."

Acer and HP unveiled the first Chromebooks powered by AMD processors this year and they’re… cheap laptops with cheap, low-power processors.

If you’d been holding out for a Chromebook with a more powerful AMD Ryzen processor, it looks like you might not have to wait forever. Kevin Tofel from About Chromebooks spotted references in Chromium commits to an unannounced device code-named “Zork,” that appears to have an AMD Ryzen processor.

A few non-Zork Chromebooks

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

riddick
Guest
riddick

Lowest-end Picaso is Athlon 300u. It appears to be a slower version of Ryzen 3 3200U. It will be interesting to see the battery life.
https://en.wikichip.org/wiki/amd/cores/picasso

6 hours ago