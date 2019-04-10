Lilbits 358: Ryzen-powered “Zork” Chromebook on the way (if it’s not eaten by a grue.”

Acer and HP unveiled the first Chromebooks powered by AMD processors this year and they’re… cheap laptops with cheap, low-power processors.
If you’d been holding out for a Chromebook with a more powerful AMD Ryzen processor, it looks like you might not have to wait forever. Kevin Tofel from About Chromebooks spotted references in Chromium commits to an unannounced device code-named “Zork,” that appears to have an AMD Ryzen processor.
- Meet Zork: A Chromebook reference board powered by more powerful AMD Ryzen chips [About Chromebooks]
New AMD Ryzen Chromebook codenamed uncovered: Zork will likely be powered by a 15 watt “Picasso” processor, offer better performance than the cheap Acer Chromebooks launched earlier this year.
- Honor MagicBook with AMD Ryzen 5 3500U [NotebookCheck]
Next-gen Honor MagicBook laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor coming next week.
- New Core i7-8665U and Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake-U SKUs spotted [NotebookCheck]
Intel Core i7-8665U and Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake processor leaked in Lenovo documentation, likely to offer slight performance gains over Core i7-8650U and Core i5-8265U due to 200 MHz faster turbo boost.
- Intel’s Gen11 Architecture Presentation and Slides Posted [Tom’s Hardware]
Among other things, we learn that Intel’s new graphics architecture supports up to dual-channel DDR4-3733 RAM, a big step up from the DDR4-2933 supported by today’s equivalent chips.
- Commercial Segment Provides a Bright Spot in the Traditional PC Market, According to IDC
PC shipments were down in the first quarter of 2019, but still higher than expected thanks to strong commercial and/or Chromebook sectors, according to IDC
- Gartner Says Worldwide PC Shipments Declined in First Quarter of 2019
… and Gartner
- Opera introduces Reborn 3 [Opera]
Opera 60 “Reborn 3” released, with new UI and themes, Web 3 (decentralized sites built on blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies), built-in VPN service, and ad blocking.
Lowest-end Picaso is Athlon 300u. It appears to be a slower version of Ryzen 3 3200U. It will be interesting to see the battery life.
https://en.wikichip.org/wiki/amd/cores/picasso