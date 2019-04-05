Lilbits 357: Pixel themes could make (Google’s) Android phones more customizable

The next major of Android won’t be ready for the general public until this fall, and given how long it takes most smartphone makers to release OTA updates or ship new phones with the latest version of Android, it could be another year or two before you’re likely to get it.

But Google is running a public beta program, which means we already have a good idea of some of the new features. There are some changes for multitasking, privacy and security in the latest beta, for example. And we already knew there’d be native support for phones with foldable displays.

There are also a few things that are hinted at in Android Q Beta 2… but which aren’t fully baked just yet. One of those seems to be a Pixel Themes app, uncovered by xda-developers.

The name suggests that the app will be exclusive to Google Pixel devices. And it’s unclear whether it will actually be released alongside Android Q — sometimes features that are found in beta releases don’t make it into the stable version. But it looks like Pixel owners my one day be able to choose icon shapes and styles and accent colors, among other things.

