Lilbits 356: Huawei’s new smartphone camera can practically see in the dark

When Huawei unveiled the P30 Pro smartphone last week, the company spent a lot of time talking about its triple-camera system which supports long-exposure shots without a tripod, 5X optical zoom, 10X hybird zoom, and up to 50X digital zoom, and the ability to capture bright photos in the dark without turning on the LED flash.

Vlad Savov from The Verge has been testing the Huawei P30 Pro for a few days, and he seems very impressed with how well the phone handles that last job. And when you take a look at the photos he’s snapped, it’s easy to see why.

Up until recently, the best option for capturing bright photos in the dark with a smartphone cameras was Google’s Night Sight mode for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3.

Savov has posted a bunch of images showing side-by-side comparisons of shots taken on a Huawei P30 Pro and those taken on a Pixel 3 without Night Sight and with Night Sight. The P30 Pro images are much brighter and sharper… and they’re achieved using the camera’s default settings, which means that you don’t have to wait several seconds to capture an image the way you do when using Night Sight.

