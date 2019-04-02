When Huawei unveiled the P30 Pro smartphone last week, the company spent a lot of time talking about its triple-camera system which supports long-exposure shots without a tripod, 5X optical zoom, 10X hybird zoom, and up to 50X digital zoom, and the ability to capture bright photos in the dark without turning on the LED flash.
Vlad Savov from The Verge has been testing the Huawei P30 Pro for a few days, and he seems very impressed with how well the phone handles that last job. And when you take a look at the photos he’s snapped, it’s easy to see why.
Up until recently, the best option for capturing bright photos in the dark with a smartphone cameras was Google’s Night Sight mode for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3.
Savov has posted a bunch of images showing side-by-side comparisons of shots taken on a Huawei P30 Pro and those taken on a Pixel 3 without Night Sight and with Night Sight. The P30 Pro images are much brighter and sharper… and they’re achieved using the camera’s default settings, which means that you don’t have to wait several seconds to capture an image the way you do when using Night Sight.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- The challenge of low-light photography is dead, and Huawei killed it [The Verge]
Huawei P30 hands-on testing suggests it has the best low-light photography capabilities of any smartphone to date… by a longshot.
- Introducing Warp: Fixing Mobile Internet Performance and Security [Cloudflare]
Cloudflare introduces Warp, a free mobile VPN that will be available to users of the 1.1.1.1 app (which currently offers DNS service). Encryption is free for everyone, a faster Warp+ version will be available for a fee.
- Bragi exits wearables as it sells Dash business to mystery buyer [Wareable]
Bragi, one of the first companies to rrleqAe truly wireless earbuds, has sold it’s Dash business, will continue licensing IP, but won’t make hardware anymore.
- Another AMOLED laptop hits the streets [NotebookCheck]
Dell Alienware m15 gaming laptop is now available with an optional OLED display.
- Intel Extends Optane Memory Support to Celeron & Pentium CPUs [AnandTech]
Intel Optane memory now works with Celeron and Pentium desktop chips based on Intel’s Coffee Lake architecture.
Software versus Hardware.
The former is the harder thing to implement, the latter is easy if your licensing it from an external supplier (ie Sony Exmor).
So I expect the likes of LG, Google and Apple to surpass the likes of Oppo, Huawei and Samsung.
The wildcard is HTC (obsolete?), HMD-Nokia (loss of talent), Xiaomi (improving camera division), Lenovo (meh), ASUS (recent results surprising).