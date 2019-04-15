Kittenbot Meowbit is a tiny, cheap, and programmable retro game console

The Kittenbot Meowbit is a handheld game system with a 1.8 inch display, six programmable buttons, an SD card reader, and a 500 mA battery.
It’s also a programmable device, allowing you to code your own games or modify the software that runs on the system. And has a 40-pin connector that’s compatible with the micro:bit, allowing you to use existing expansion boards.
The Moewbit is available from purchased from the Kittenbot website for $40, but you can save a few bucks by picking one up from Seed Studio, which is currently selling it for $35.
The tiny game console measures about 3″ x 2″ x 0.5″ and its hardware includes:
- 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 processor
- 1.8 inch, 160 x 128 pixel TFT color screen
- 2 programmable LED lights
- 6 programmable buttons (eg: A, B, and direction buttons)
- Light sensor
- Temperature Sensor
- buzzer
- 2MB spi-flash
- SD card reader
The Meowbit supports multiple software platforms, allowing you to code games and apps using Kittenblock, Scratch, and MycroPython. And there’s documentation for the Meowbit) (mostly in Chinese) at github.
Optional expansion kits like the RobotBit and Kittenbot servo and motor also make it possible to use the Meowbit to build robots or other hardware project.
via CNX-Software
I will take this device as seriously as I take its name.
What a way to start a Monday.
Ill give it one week till someone makes a Doom port for it. Another for a GameBoy emulator.
I doubt it with only 96K bytes RAM. With 32bit ARM instructions that are at least 4 bytes wide translates to 24K words available not including memory for graphics rendering. Not much room to port the entire complete Doom code unless cutting down a lot of stuff. This thing will most likely be stuck to 2D graphics.
Wow so quirky and unique. A great product to take a bit more space gathering dust on a bookshelf.