Intel launches 9th-gen H-series mobile chips with up to 8 CPU cores

Intel’s first 9th-gen Core mobile processors are 45 watt chips designed for gaming laptops and other high-performance machines. The chip maker says its new H-series processors bring desktop-class performance to mobile devices, with up to 33 percent better all-around performance when compared with a 3-year-old PC.

But not all of the new chips are created equal.

The entry-level Core i5-9300H, for example, is a quad-core processor with 8MB of smart cache and support for turbo speeds up to 4.1 GHz. But the top-of-the-line Core i9-9980HK is an octa-core processor with 16MB of smart cache and turbo speeds up to 5 GHz.

PC makers including Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer are planning to release laptops featuring the new chips inn the coming months.

Among other things, the new chips include native support for WiFi 6 (802.11ax), support for Intel Optane memory H10 SSDs, support, for dual channel DDR4-2666 memory, and the Core i9 variants supports Intel’s new “Thermal Velocity Boost,” (TVB) which can increase clock speed by up to 200 MHz automatically if the temperature is below 50 degrees Celsius.

Other features include support for HEVC 10-bit encoding and decoding and VP9 10-bit decoding, DisplayPort 1.4, PCIe 3.0, and other technologies.

Here’s a run-down of the first 9th-gen Core H-series chips: