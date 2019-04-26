Intel: Laptops with 10nm “Ice Lake” processors will ship later in 2019

It’s taken longer than planned, but Intel hopes to begin the move from 14nm chips to 10nm chips later this year. As part of the company’s quarterly earnings release, Intel said we can expect computers with 10nm Intel “Ice Lake” chips to hit stores in time for the 2019 holiday season.

The first Ice Lake chips will likely be 15 watt, quad-core U-series processors aimed at laptops and mini PCs like the Intel NUC lineup.

While they won’t be the company’s first 10nm processors, they will be the first “high-volume” chips manufactured using the new process node.

Typically reducing the process node leads to increased performance and reduced power consumption.

But Ice Lake chips should have other improvements as well. They’re based on Intel’s new Sunny Cove architecture and include Intel’s new Gen11 graphics, support for LPDDR4X memory, and other improvements.

Intel says it’s already begun qualification for Ice Lake chips, which means it’s sent samples to computer makers and other partners. Production of the chips has ramped up, and we could see PCs built with the new chips ship in the third or fourth quarters of the year.

In 2020 Intel plans to launch Ice Lake-SP Xeon chips for servers.

via TechPowerUp and AnandTech