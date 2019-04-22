Intel expands its Amber Lake line of low-power Core chips

Intel’s Amber Lake processors are low-power, 8th-gen Intel Core chips designed for fanless laptops, tablets, mini PCs, and other devices where manufacturers want to balance power consumption with performance.

The chip maker launched the first 5 watt Amber Lake chips in mid-2018, but when Apple unveiled an updated MacBook Air a few months alter, it was powered by a previously unannounced 7 watt Amber Lake chip.

Now it has more company. Intel has quietly updated its Amber Lake chip lineup so that there are now six processors, including three 5 watt chips and three 7 watt versions with higher CPU frequencies.

We first got a hint that the new chips were coming last month, when some new model numbers showed up in an Intel document. Now all the details are available from Intel’s ARK website.

Here’s an overview of the updated Amber Lake lineup. The newer models have asterisks before their names.

All six chips are 14nm, dual-core, quad-thread processors with support for up to 16GB of dual channel RAM.

via CNX-Software