Huawei P30 smartphones up for pre-order in the US

The Hauwei P30 Pro smartphone, which launched last month in Europe, is getting strong reviews for some pretty amazing camera features including best-in-class low-light photography and support for 5X optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom.

Like most Huawei phones, the P30 Pro isn’t sold by US wireless carriers. But if you’re willing to pay full price for an unlocked model, now you can pre-order one in the US.

Just note that while it should work with GSM networks including AT&T and T-Mobile, the phone won’t work with Verizon or Sprint.

New York-based retailer is taking pre-orders for all three of Huawei’s new P30 series smartphones:

The top-of-the-line Huawei P30 Pro features a Huawei Kirin 980 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 6.47 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel OLED display.

But the phone’s stand-out feature is the triple-camera system that includes a 40MP primary camera, a 20MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom.

There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor, face ID support, and a 4,200 mAh battery. There’s no headphone jack.

The standard Huawei P30 has a 6.1 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel OLED display, a Kirin 980 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and 40MP/16MP/8MP rear cameras (the telephoto lens on this model is just 3X).

It has a 3,650 mAh battery and a headphone jack.

The Huawei P30 Lite sports a 6.1 inch, 2312 x 1080 pixel OLED display, a Kirin 710 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 24MP/8MP/2MP cameras (primary/ultra-wide/depth-sensing), and has a 3,340 mAh battery.

All three phones feature dual SIM support and/or a single SIM plus a microSD card.

