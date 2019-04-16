HP launches EliteBook 800 G6 laptops Whiskey Lake chip, optional AMD graphics

HP is updating is business laptop family with the new EliteBook 800 G6 series laptops featuring slim bezels, updated processors, long battery life, and new enterprise features including support for HP Sure Sense, a new anti-malware solution that uses artificial intelligence to help identify threats and protect against zero-day attacks.

The new EliteBook 800 G6 lineup includes a new EliteBook x360 830 G6 convertible laptop that’s expected to ship in June, and a set of notebooks with 13.3 through 15.6 inch displays that should be available starting in May.

The HP EliteBook 830 G6 is a 3 pound notebook with a 13.3 inch display and support for up to an Intel Core i7-8665U processor, up to 32GB of DDR-2400 RAM, and up 2TB of PCIe NVMe storage.

HP offers several display options for the laptop. While they’re all 1920 x 1080 pixel displays, there’s optional support for a touchscreen and/or screens with up to a 1000-nits of brightness so it’s easier to use the laptop outdoors in direct sunlight.

There’s also optional support for AMD Radeon 550X graphics.

The notebook has a Thunderbolt 3 port Ethernet, HDMI, and USB 3.1 ports, a backlit keyboard with dedicated “collaboration” keys for Skype and other communication tools, and optional support for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and 4G LTE.

HP’s new 13.3 inch business-class laptop comes with a 50 Wh battery.

HP’s EliteBook x360 830 G6 has similar specs, but this version lacks support for the optional AMD graphics and instead sports a 360 degree hinge that lets you switch between laptop and tablet modes, a 53 Wh battery, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports instead of one, among other differences.

Other new HP laptops include the 4 pound, 15.6 inch HP EliteBook 850 G6 with support for up to a 4K display, optional AMD Radeon RX 550 graphics, and Intel Optane memory support, and the 3.3 pound, 14 inch HP EliteBook 840 G6 which also supports those options.