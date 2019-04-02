HMD’s Nokia X71 is company’s first phone with a hole-punch display

HMD Global is the latest phone maker to jump on the hole-punch bandwagon. The company’s new Nokia X71 features a slim bezels and a 6.4 inch display with a small hole in the upper left corner where you’ll find a 16MP front-facing camera.

The phone has upper mid-range specs, and it will be available in Taiwan later this month for about $385. It’s unclear if or when you’ll be able to buy one in the US or Europe anytime soon, but if it does become available internationally, it might have a different name (GSM Arena suggests it could be the Nokia 8.1 Plus).

The Nokia X71 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Unlike many modern smartphones, the Nokia X71 has both a headphone jack and a microSD card slot (with support for cards up to 256GB).

There are three cameras on the back of the phone, and the caemra system features Zeiss optics:

48MP primary camera

8MP 120 degree wide-angle camera

5MP depth-sensing camera

Other features include a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, a 3,500 mAh battery, and a USB Type-C port and 18 watt fast charger. The phone ships with android 9 Pie and supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.