Hands-on with the 2.2 pound Acer TravelMate X5 business laptop

The Acer TravelMate X5 is one of those laptops that’s so lightweight that when you first pick it up, you kind of wonder if they forgot to include a battery or something.

First unveiled in March, the TravelMate X5 should be available in the US in June for $1100 and up. And I got a chance to see one in person for the first time at an event in New York City this week.

The TravelMate X5 was the smallest laptop Acer was showing off at the event, weighing less than the 2.4 pound TravelMate P6 and far less than some of the company’s other new devices.

Acer used a combination of magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum alloys for the chassis in order to keep reduce the laptop’s weight.

It’s also a pretty svelte computer, at just about 0.6 inches thick. But Acer only kinda/sorta skimped on the ports.

While there’s only a 3.5mm headphone jack on the left side of the laptop, Acer managed to fit a full-sized HDMI port, two USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port on the right, as well as a small plug for a power adapter.

The notebook has a fingerprint sensor below the right side of the keyboard, a large touchpad with Corning Gorilla glass on top, and supports for Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac WiFi.

An entry-level model comes with a Core i5-8265U Whiskey Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, but Acer may also offer higher-priced configurations in some regions.

