Liliputing

GPD Win 2 Max handheld game console coming this year

at by 8 Comments

Chinese electronics company GPD has released fascinating stream of handheld PCs over the past few years. The GPD Pocket line of computers are basically miniature laptops that ship with Windows 10. The GPD MicroPC is a more affordable device with additional ports, a thumb keyboard, and no touchscreen display.

But the company’s first Windows-powered device was the GPD Win, a handheld gaming computer with a thumb keyboard, game controller buttons, and clamshell design that lets you fold the device up and slide it into a pocket (if you have large pockets).

Last year the company released a follow-up called the GPD Win 2, with a more powerful processor, more RAM, and faster storage, among other things.

So what’s next? There’s a GPD Win 3 on the way… but we probably won’t see it until next year. But the company does have something to tide us over — a GPD Win 2 Max is coming sometime in 2019.

GPD Win 2

That’s… about all we know at this point. And even the name is a little iffy.

GPD is certainly planning to launch a new or upgraded handheld gaming PC this year. An employee of the company sort of made that announcement when announcing a contest that will let folks with an existing GPD Win 2 compete for a chance to get into the upcoming beta program for the Win 2 Max.

As for the contest, Win 2 owners can enter by uploading a video to YouTube showing them playing a game on the little computer, posting a link in the GPD Devices discord channel, and alerting @YYang.

Note that the folks who win the contest will get a chance to buy a pre-production GPD Win 2 Max. It’ll be available for a discounted price and GPD will ship it months before the final production units are ready to go.

As for what exactly it is that you’ll get? That’s kind of anybody’s guess at this point — GPD hasn’t officially announced any specs or other details for the Win 2 Max, and the name could also be changed before the device is released.

But it’s a slow news day, so I figured I might as well tell you what I know about the next handheld gaming PC from GPD… which isn’t very much.

visit /r/GPDWin if you want to see more discussion without wading through discord

Update: Someone has been posting leaked details about the Win 2 Max on reddit for a few weeks, The Phawx has kinda/sorta confirmed the details in a YouTube video.

It sounds like the Win 2 Max will have a 1280 x 800 pixel display, a 25 watt AMD processor (which can also be set to run at 15 watts or 35 watts depending on whether you want to prioritize battery life or performance), and a GPD Pocket-style keyboard for a better typing experience.

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
KangalRobert A Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Sean C

Any idea what game is in the screeenshot?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder

StarCraft II

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Richarda
Guest
Richarda

I hope add an optical thumb pointer

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Robert A
Guest
Robert A

Ditto Richarda
Please add a optical Mouse along with the joysticks. This will make an unbeatable machine.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Member
Nexus Fantismo

Ryzen please and thank you.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Member
Earl Cameron (monstercameron)

AMD? ok I liked the Win/Win 2 but I slagged them off because of the price but an AMD processor could change things…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kangal
Guest
Kangal

For some reason, I don’t think the price will be that much cheaper. And the AMD processor will compromise on both the performance and the battery life.

To have a competitive AMD SoC in a GPD Win device, you kind of have to wait for four things:
– 7nm lithography
– Zen2/Ryzen v3 microarchitecture
– AMD Navi Mobile graphics
– Optimisation package for the above three

….but I’m crossing my fingers that happens sooner than later!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Member
Charles K. Church

is the new Win 3 looking at the new intel tiny chip, an are the integrated graphics looking at rays from Nvidia?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
30 seconds ago