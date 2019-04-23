Gigabyte Aero 15 Classic is a 4.5 pound gaming laptop with Core i7-9750H

Gigabyte is updating its line of gaming laptops with new models sporting Intel’s new 9th-gen Intel Core H-series processors.

That means there are new configurations of the Auros 15 “AI” notebook.

But personally I’m more intrigued by the new AERO 15 Classic, which is a more compact gaming laptop, weighing just about 4.5 pounds and measuring about 0.74 inches thick, while still supporting up to an Intel Core i9-9980HK processor and NVIDIA GeForce 2080 Max-Q graphics.

Display options for this 15.6 inch laptop include a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS anti-glare screen or a 4K IPS anti-glare display, and the computer supports up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 MHz RAM and it supports two PCIe NVMe SSDs.

Other features include Thunderbolt 3, HDMI 2.0, headset, and Ethernet jacks as well as two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 port. The Gigabyte Aero 15 Classic has a 94.24 Wh battery and comes with a 230 watt power supply.

The laptop meeasures 14″ x 9.8″ x 0.7″ which makes it relatively small for a laptop with these specs.

You’ll end up spending $4,449 if you want a fully-equipped model with top-tier CPU, graphics, memory, and storage options (plus a 4K display).

But Gigabyte is also offering cheaper configurations including a $1,799 configuration with a Core i7-9750H processor, GeForce 1660Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.