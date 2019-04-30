Fedora 30 released with flicker-free boot, better high-res display support, and more

The team behind the popular GNU/Linux distribution Fedora have released a major update that brings a bunch of software updates, some new options, and optimizations.

Fedora 30 is now available for download from the Fedora website, or if you’re already using an earlier version, you should be prompted to download and install the update.

The biggest change that desktop users will probably notice is that Fedora Workstation now ships with GNOME 3.32 as the default desktop environment, meaning you get new app icons, an updated visual style, better support for high-resolution displays (with support for 150% and 175% screen scaling, foe example), and improved frame rates.

But if you prefer using a different desktop environment, there are two new options: Pantheon and DeepinDE. You can also still opt to use KDE Plasma or Xfce. And there are “spins” of Fedora that come pre-configured with those desktop operating systems (as well as other options such as LXQT, LXDE, MATE, Cinnamon, and SOAS).

Fedora 30 also includes “flicker free boot,” which keeps the display from briefly turning off when you’re starting up a computer. And there are updates to GCC, PHP, Bash, and other software.

The Fedora team has also combined the Fedora Cloud and Server variants into a single Fedora Server edition.

You can find out more about what’s new in Fedora 30 at Fedora Magazine or in the Change Set notes.