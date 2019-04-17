Entroware’s Linux laptops now available with up to Intel Core i9, NVIDIA RTX 2080

UK-based Entroware sells a line of computers that ship with Ubuntu Linux pre-installed, ranging from the 14 inch Orion, which sells for £550 ($720) and up to the 17 inch Helios mobile workstation, which goes for £1,700 ($2,220) and up.

The company has just announced upgrades for several models, bringing support for up to a desktop-class 9th-gen Intel Core i9-9900K processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics in the Helios model.

That Entroware Helios laptop is a bit of a beast, weighing at least 8.6 pounds and featuring a 330 watt power adapter. But it also supports up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 memory, up to 12TB of storage, and features support for multiple displays thanks to an HDMI port, 2 Mini DisplayPort, a Thunderbolt 3 port, and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port.

It also has four more USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an Ethernet jack, an SD card reader, and four audio jacks (headphones, line in, line out, and mic in).

If you’re looking for something a little lighter/cheaper, the 14 inch Apollo laptop has recently been updated with support for up to an Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake processor. This model doesn’t support discrete graphics and tops out at 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM and 6TB of storage. But it weighs just about 3.1 pounds and has a starting price of £650 ($850).

Entroware’s 15.6 inch, 3.7 pound Proteus laptop has also been updated to feature Intel Whiskey Lake processors recently.

The 16 inch, 4.6 pound Zeus laptop (£1,800/$2350) is now available with up to an Intel Core i7-8750H processor and NVIDIA GeForce Max-Q graphics, as has the 17 inch, 5.5 pound Athena laptop (£1,400/$1825).

Entroware ships to customers in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

via SoftPedia