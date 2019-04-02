Dynabook Americas is the new name for what used to be Toshiba’s PC business in the United States

After scaling back its consumer PC offerings and focusing primarily on the enterprise market, Toshiba sold its PC business to Sharp last year. But that business continued to operate as a subsidiary called Toshiba Client Solutions… until now.

Starting today, Toshiba America Client Solutions will be known as Dynabook Americas. That means the next time you see Sharp/Toshiba laptop or tablet on sale in the US, it’ll probably be sold under the Dynabook name.

Toshiba had already been using the Dynabook brand in Japan, and Sharp continued to sell products under that name. But in the US, the company will hedge its bets a little by sticking with popular sub-brand names, so expect to see the Portégé, Tecra and DynaEdge names continue.

For example, the 2019 Dynabook line of devices include:

Dynabook Tecra C40

Dynabook Tecra C50

Dynabook Tecra A40

Dynabook Tecra A50

Dynabook Tecra X40

Dynabook Tecra Z50

Dynabook Portégé A30

Dynabook Portégé X20W

Dynabook Portégé X30

Dynabook Portégé X30T

Other Dynabook products will include augmented reality smart glasses, IoT devices, printers, monitors, and digital signage devices and whatever category the DynaEdge mobile mini PC fits into.

For the next few months you may continue to see Toshiba-branded computers sold in the US, but Dynabook plans to unveil a new wave of products in the second quarter of 2019 and they’ll all ship with the Dynabook logo rather than the Toshiba name.

The company says it will continue to provide service and support to customers with existing Toshiba-branded devices.