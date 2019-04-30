Dell Vostro 13 5000 is a 2.6 pound laptop for the small business market

Dell has been making thin and light consumer laptops for years — the company’s XPS 13 line of ultraportable notebooks regularly tops reviewers’ best-of lists. But it looks like the company is bringing some of its consumer design sensibilities to the business space, because the new Dell Vostro 13 5000 (5390) is a notebook that measures 0.6 inches thick, and weighs just 2.6 pounds and it’s aimed at the small business market.

The Dell Vostro 13 5000 should be available starting May 16th for $849 and up.

An entry-level model will likely have an Intel Core i3-8145U processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of PCIe NVMe storage.

But Dell also offers the system with to a Core i7-8565U chip, optional support for NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

Note that the RAM is soldered to the motherboard, so there’s no upgrading it… which makes the fact that the laptop tops out at 8GB rather disappointing.

All models feature a 1920 x 1080 pixel non-touch display and an aluminum and plastic chassis.

There’s optional support for a fingerprint reader integrated with the power button, a backlit keyboard, and a choice of a 45 Wh or 52Wh battery.

The notebook has a headphone jack, USB 3.1 Type-A and Type-C ports, and an HDMI 1.4b port.

Dell is also launching a new Vostro 15 7000 (7590) series laptop with a 15.6 inch display, support for up to a 9th-gen Intel Core H-series hexa-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. That model measures 0.7 inches thick and has a starting weight of 4.1 pounds for a model with a 56 Wh battery.

It will also be available starting May 16th, with prices starting at $1149.