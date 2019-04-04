Liliputing

Daily Deals (4-04-2019)

at by 2 Comments

HP’s new Spectre x360 13t convertible laptop is a premium thin and light computer with Intel Whiskey Lake processor options, a touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, an active pen, and a newfangled design with an angled back edge that lets you plug a USB charger in at an angle.

They’re also relatively pricey, with prices typically starting at $1150. Right now HP is selling an entry-level model for $50 off. But you can score an even better deal by picking up a previous-gen model with a Kaby Lake Refresh processor and a less angular design — HP is currently selling models for as little as $800.

FYI, this is the laptop I’ve been using as my primary work machine since January, and it’s a pretty good computer for the price if you value size, weight, a convertible form factory, and decent battery life over super-speedy performance (it’s not much faster than the 3-year-old Acer laptop it replaced).

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

Storage

Audio

Other

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Brad Linderbill Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
bill
Guest
bill

>FYI, this is the laptop I’ve been using as my primary work
>machine since January, and it’s a pretty good computer for the
>price if you value size, weight, a convertible form factory, and
>decent battery life over super-speedy performance (it’s not much
>faster than the 3-year-old Acer laptop it replaced).

Is it primary because of the stylus, the “thinness” or ….?

(And how often do you plug it in?)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder

I never use the stylus because my handwriting is awful… but the keyboard on my old laptop was dying so i needed a replacement. Initially I purchased a Lenovo Thinkpad X1 because it was on sale for a great price at the time. In terms of performance, it was amazing. In terms of battery life, less so. And in terms of portability, it was pretty compact for a 15.6 inch laptop… but I ultimately decided that wasn’t good enough. So I went with a thinner, lighter machine that took almost twice as long to render large audio projects (the most resource-intensive thing I do on a regular basis is rendering 45-60 minute podcast episodes), but which is much easier to actually take with me wherever I’m going. At home, I use it as my primary computer, so it stays plugged into a wall jack, external monitor, mouse and keyboard. So… Read more »

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago