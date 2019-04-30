Crowdfunded Superbook laptop dock for smartphones is all-but-dead

Three years ago a group of folks raised more than $2.9 million through a Kickstarter campaign for their Superbook — a laptop dock that you connect to your smartphone to use your mobile device as if it were a notebook computer.
Then reality started to set in. The team encountered some unexpected challenges and pushed back the release date by a few months… and then didn’t actually start shipping units to backers until a year later.
Now another year has passed and Android Police reports that only 75 percent of backers have received their Superbooks. The rest probably never will.
In a private update posted to Kicsktarter, one of Sentio’s co-founders explains that the company has run out of money due to problems with component suppliers and manufacturers. With no new money coming in, Sentio let go of some staff. And the company has been trying to renegotiate an outstanding bill from a logistics company.
The reason this wasn’t all clearly communicated to backers earlier was that Sentio was concerned that the companies it was negotiating with would see any public statements and that they could affect the outcome of any talks.
But at this point, things look pretty bleak.
Meanwhile, the smartphone space has changed quite a bit since the Superbook idea was first proposed. Smartphones have larger screens than they used to. Some have built-in software that lets you connect them to an external monitor and keyboard for use in desktop mode. And some Android phones already are also laptop computers.
As for the Superbook, it appears that many of the people who did get their hands on one aren’t exactly impressed with the build quality or functionality.
The lack of a good standard kinda kill this.
This is one of those projects where I wondered at the beginning how they were going to make it all work. Another issue is making a setup like that, a phone and a laptop that requires that phone, better and more compelling than having a separate phone and laptop. There is nearly no difference if you have to take both things with you somewhere. The other use case would be people who want all their data on a single device, but want to use it in different contexts. That has its own downsides. And there’s the concept of buying a phone powerful enough to act as a laptop, but there are other ways to save money. It was a tough sell. I just don’t see the big appeal to something like this, but I don’t spend a ton on the smartphones I use.
At first I thought the phone-as-desktop computer thing was a neat idea. But Samsung DeX is the only game in town, right? It only works with their high-end devices which I don’t want because I don’t want to spend that much on a phone that will become obsolete in a year and I might lose/drop/break. I have never spent more than $250 on a phone, and I doubt I ever will spend more than $500 on one. Having all my data on a single device isn’t important anymore because “cloud” syncing solves that. So I’d rather use the money that would go to paying for a high-end Galaxy device and use it for a better (dedicated) desktop computer, and carry a cheap phone that syncs with the cloud.
The problem with anything like this, is that most people have something that needs a proper laptop. Then you run into the problem of maintaining two devices. Six months after buying it, I still haven’t got round to putting everything on my laptop, my Surface Go and phone are later in the queue.
I suspected that even if the hardware was solid, the software aspect of switching to a landscape layout with font scaling would be a challenge. As much as we want a single device to rule them all, it is not an easy task.
Sounds like the company got killed by mismanagement (first time business people I guess). Although, even if they managed the company well, I still wonder if this would have succeeded as a product after crowdfunders got their devices.
Andrew Jiang ruined it. just a kid with a big head who all of a sudden had globs of money.. no business experience. to be be frank, mediocre tech experience. who’s pockets got lined?
I think this idea would be better with more integration, and with less. A laptop that’s a laptop by itself, but designed to go with a specific phone from the same manufacturer. The phone slots in like an ExpressCard and then you can run apps from your phone on the laptop. Much harder to get right, but I think it’d be awesome if someone did.