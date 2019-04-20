Chuwi Minibook convertible laptop with an 8 inch display coming soon

Chinese PC maker Chuwi is getting into the mini laptop game. Notebook Italia spotted a new 8 inch convertible that looks a lot like a GPD Pocket or One Mix Yoga, but which is expected to be sold as the Chuwi Minibook.

It’s unclear when the little laptop will be available or how much it will cost. But it features a low-power, low-cost Intel Gemini Lake processor, so it’ll probably be more affordable than some other mini laptops that have hit the streets over the past few years.

Chinese manufacturer iLife is showing off the little laptop at the Hong Kong Sourcing Fair, and it’s also known as the iLife NG08. But according to Notebook Italia, it’ll likely come to market as the Chuwi Minibook in the future.

The compact computer’s closest cousin is probably the Topjoy Falcon, which is a GPD Pocket/One Mix Yoga clone that launched last year, but which also has a Gemini Lake processor and and 8 inch display. But a glance at the keyboard layout and ports make it clear that the Minibook/NG08 isn’t merely a rebranded Falcon. It’s a brand new machine… with a very similar design.

Like many other recent laptops with screens smaller than 10 inches, the keyboard looks kind of cramped, there’s an optical touch sensor instead of a touchpad, and the space bar is broken into two portions (to make room for the touch sensor). But the position of the arrow keys, among other things, is a bit different on this model than on the Topjoy Falcon.

The Chuwi Minibook features an aluminum chassis, an 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display and a 360 degree hinge that allows you to fold the screen backward and use the computer in tablet mode.

It has a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a mini HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. There are stereo speakers and a 2MP camera.

According to iLife, the system will be available with Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core or Celeron N4100 quad-core processor options, 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage. There’s also an M.2 slot for a speedier (and/or larger) solid state drive. You can access that slot by removing a single screw on the back of the laptop to open an access panel.

The company says 4G LTE is also supported, although it’s unclear if that feature will be available in all devices, or only certain configurations (an LTE modem would most likely drive up the price). There’s also a fingerprint sensor built into the laptop’s power button.

On the down side, iLife is only promising up to 4 hours of battery life from the NG08’s 3,500 mAh battery.

You can find more images of the Chuwi Minibook/iLife NG08 at Notebook Italia, or check out the video below for more details.