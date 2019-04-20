Chuwi Minibook convertible laptop with an 8 inch display coming soon

Chinese PC maker Chuwi is getting into the mini laptop game. Notebook Italia spotted a new 8 inch convertible that looks a lot like a GPD Pocket or One Mix Yoga, but which is expected to be sold as the Chuwi Minibook.
It’s unclear when the little laptop will be available or how much it will cost. But it features a low-power, low-cost Intel Gemini Lake processor, so it’ll probably be more affordable than some other mini laptops that have hit the streets over the past few years.
Chinese manufacturer iLife is showing off the little laptop at the Hong Kong Sourcing Fair, and it’s also known as the iLife NG08. But according to Notebook Italia, it’ll likely come to market as the Chuwi Minibook in the future.
The compact computer’s closest cousin is probably the Topjoy Falcon, which is a GPD Pocket/One Mix Yoga clone that launched last year, but which also has a Gemini Lake processor and and 8 inch display. But a glance at the keyboard layout and ports make it clear that the Minibook/NG08 isn’t merely a rebranded Falcon. It’s a brand new machine… with a very similar design.
Like many other recent laptops with screens smaller than 10 inches, the keyboard looks kind of cramped, there’s an optical touch sensor instead of a touchpad, and the space bar is broken into two portions (to make room for the touch sensor). But the position of the arrow keys, among other things, is a bit different on this model than on the Topjoy Falcon.
The Chuwi Minibook features an aluminum chassis, an 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display and a 360 degree hinge that allows you to fold the screen backward and use the computer in tablet mode.
It has a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a mini HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. There are stereo speakers and a 2MP camera.
According to iLife, the system will be available with Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core or Celeron N4100 quad-core processor options, 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage. There’s also an M.2 slot for a speedier (and/or larger) solid state drive. You can access that slot by removing a single screw on the back of the laptop to open an access panel.
The company says 4G LTE is also supported, although it’s unclear if that feature will be available in all devices, or only certain configurations (an LTE modem would most likely drive up the price). There’s also a fingerprint sensor built into the laptop’s power button.
On the down side, iLife is only promising up to 4 hours of battery life from the NG08’s 3,500 mAh battery.
You can find more images of the Chuwi Minibook/iLife NG08 at Notebook Italia, or check out the video below for more details.
Everybody is shamelessly using GPD’s keyboard design…
Could also be they licensed it. Or GDP doesn’t actually own it and just uses it themselves. The design is very similar to our blackberry keyboards of years past.
So what? This is China. They all shamelessly steal from everyone else (including GPD). What did you expect? Although, I’d prefer they didn’t copy the keyboard because it’s terrible and not worth copying.
Anyway, I’m glad there’re more companies going into this market. There may be copying going around but each company is adding features and/or differentiating in ways people may like. For example, this is nice for people who want more of a netbook than a handheld and/or built-in LTE for those who don’t want to tether their phone.
I was ready to pass on this until I read that there’ll be an option for built-in LTE. If this becomes available in the US and support US LTE bands (Verizon for me), then I’ll dump my GPD Pocket immediately.
Any idea what LTE bands this supports? Are US carriers supported? Thank you.
One thing that all of these minibooks are missing is a high level scripting language/interpreter with GUI capabilities. Back in the day, devices like the Psion, HP 100, HP OmniGo, PocketPCs, etc. had a way for the end user to create apps that would help the user with their tasks and productivity. That’s one of the things that helped make them “personal”. Oh well, I have to get back to yelling at kids to get off my lawn.
Not disagreeing with you, but being as these are capable of running (sort of) any x86 / amd64 OS, you have whatever productivity or scripting tools you want available. Is it in ROM like the Epoc / Symbian / Basic tools were? Nah, but you can do all those old PIM things and so much more.
Are you familiar with the Hermocom suite? Check it out!
Why is everyone doing the b/n thing for the fake trackpoint? :O g/h makes so much more sense…
Bn gh?
Placing the trackpoint between the keyboard keys B & N V.S. placing them between keys G & H.
Makes more sense in theory or from experience?
Based on Thinkpads, I personally feel it’s better for the trackpoint to be between the g and h keys. Mimicing how it would be if the trackpoint is between the b and n keys makes it feel more difficult to use. Although, with such a small cramped keyboard, maybe I wouldn’t have to stretch too much nor need to move my hands down (ie. like with regular touchpads).
Well, I’m a fan of the trackpoint and prefer not to move my hands away from the resting home row keyboard position so I rarely use touchpads nor touchscreens.
I think the position for the optical mouse is targeting typical touch pad use and not how it’s typically used for ThinkPad trackpoints. For example,
– This design: Lift your hands and move them down when you want to use the mouse, then move them back to the keyboard if you want to type.
– ThinkPad trackpoint: You always keep your hands above the home row keys. You don’t need to move your hands away when you need to use the mouse. That is, it’s meant to save some time/movement (it can add up).
I like the ThinkPad trackpoint positioning use case better. Although, as said, the keyboard is so small that it might not be that awkward using the optical mouse similarly to how one would typically use the trackpoint on ThinkPads.
I can’t believe they would only put in a 3500mAh 3.7V battery. I have to imagine it’s a 3500mAh 7.4/7.6v battery – which is the equivalent of a 7000mAh 3.7v battery capacity wise
The video says 7.4 V 3500 mAh.