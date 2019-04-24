Chuwi Aerobook laptop with Core m3, 8GB RAM launches April 29th for $470

The Chuwi AeroBook is a 2.8 pound laptop with a 13.3 inch display, and an magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis that measures just about 0.6 inches thick.

With a 6th-gen Intel Core m3-6Y30 “Skylake” processor, the AeroBook isn’t exactly the most powerful notebook around. But it’s got a bit more horsepower and a sleeker design than most earlier laptops from this Chinese PC maker.

The Chuwi Aerobook went up for pre-order earlier this year through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. Now Chuwi is getting ready to launch the retail version — it goes on sale April 29th for $470 (or less if you sign up for an email list to get a coupon).

That price gets you a Chuwi AeroBook laptop with 8GB of RAM, 256GB solid state storage, a full HD display with slim bezels, and a 38 Wh battery. The laptop has a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, a microSD card jack.

The laptop also bears a striking resemblance to Huawei’s Matebook line of laptops… which, in turn, draw plenty of inspiration from Apple’s MacBook lineup.

It’s hard to be original these days.