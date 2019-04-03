Beats PowerBeats Pro truly wireless earbuds coming in May for $250

Xiaomi may be selling truly wireless earbuds for as little as $15, but Apple continues to charge more than 10 times as much for its AirPods.

Now Apple has an even pricier (although probably better) option. Apple subsidiary Beats is introducing its first truly wireless earbuds.

The Powerbeats Pro are coming in May for $250.

Like Apple’s AirPods, the new Powerbeats Pro are completely wireless, with one earbud going in your left ear and the other in your right. They have an Apple H1 chip and support hands-free “Hey Siri” functionality.

But they’re design to create a better seal in your ears for better noise reduction and they wrap around your ears so they’re less likely to fall out.

That could come in handy if you’re wearing the earbuds during a workout, which Beats says you can do, since they’re also sweat and water resistant.

Powerbeats Pro also also designed to offer up to 9 hours of continuous usage, which means you won’t have to stop to charge them as often as AirPods (or most other truly wireless earbuds).

Speaking of charging, the earbuds come with a charging case that offers up to 1.5 hours of additional battery life from a 5 minute charge. Beats says the earbuds + charging case offer a combined 24 hours of battery life.

Powerbeats pro will be available in black, white, blue, and “moss” brown.

My initial impulse is that $250 is an awful lot to pay for a set of wireless earbuds when other companies are selling pairs for well under $100.

But then I remember that not all headphones are created equal. While I’m perfectly happy to wear a $23 set of earbuds when walking around the city, I use an $80 set of over-ear headphones for podcast editing… and I’ve had my eye on a $200 set of professional-quality cans for a while.

So I guess good headphones are worth what you’re willing to pay for them.