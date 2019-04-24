AT&T confirms that a 17.3 inch Samsung Galaxy View 2 is on the way (video)

It’s official(ish): Samsung is launching a new Android device with a 17.3 inch display. As expected, it’s called the Samsung Galaxy View 2, and it will be available from AT&T.

How do we know that? Because AT&T released a promotional video for it. There’s no word on the price or release date, but there are plenty of shots of the Galaxy View 2 in action.

AT&T calls the device a “4G LTE connected mobile TV and large-screen tablet,” with a full HD touchscreen display and a kickstand that lets you prop it up for watching videos, or lay it down for use as a tablet.

It’s not really a TV, since it doesn’t have any sort of TV tuner built in. But AT&T says DirectTV Now subscribers can watch live and on-demand TV using the app. I don’t see why you wouldn’t be able to use it for competing services such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or PlayStation Vue though.

AT&T’s NumberSync also lets you receive phone calls on the device, or you can use it for VoIP voice and video calls using Android apps.

In terms of hardware, AT&T says the Galaxy View 2 has quad speakers, a 12,000 mAh battery and 64GB of built-in storage plus a microSD card for up to 400GB of removable storage.

That’s about all the wireless carrier confirms, but SamMobile reports that it will likely have 3GB of RAM and a Samsung Exynos 7885 processor.