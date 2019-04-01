Atari VCS gets a pre-release design update

A few weeks after announcing a processor upgrade to the upcoming Atari VCS game console/computer, the folks behind the modern game system with a classic design have released a bunch of pictures showing what it’ll look like when it ships later this year.

The design and construction materials have been revised a bit to offer more space under the hood for hardware and heat management, a pedestal that gives the body of the system a “floating” look and allows for front-facing USB ports that are hidden below the system, and other changes.

But one thing that’s not changing: the Atari VCS will still be available in two styles: solid black or a “Collector’s Edition” model with a wood panel on the front.

That wood fascia insert helps the the Atari VCS look more like the classic Atari 2600, despite its entirely modern internals.

The team has also decided not to include a microSD card reader as originally planned, instead suggesting that users can rely on USB ports for external storage. And instead of a set of four status LEDs on the front of the device, there will now be a single white LED that illuminates the logo.

You can read more about the final design and see more pictures in the latest blog post from the Atari VCS team.

The Atari VCS is up for pre-order for $239 and up through an Indiegogo campaign, with an estimated ship date of December 2019. It’s basically a small computer with an AMD Ryzen Embedded processor, 100 classic games, and support for additional titles — both modern and retro. But it’s also a device that no third-party reviewers have actually gotten their hands on yet, so I’d advise proceeding with caution (or at least with modest expectations) before placing an order.