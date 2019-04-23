Asus ROG Zephyrus G is a gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen CPU, NVIDIA graphics

Asus is updating its ROG Zephyrus line of thin and light gaming laptops with new models sporting the latest Intel and NVIDIA chips. But one of the most curious models is the new Asus ROG Zephryus G.

It’s an entry-level model that has a plastic and brushed metal chassis rather than the magnesium alloy material used for more expensive models. But it’s still compact for a 15.6 inch gaming laptop, measuring about 0.8 inches thick and weighing about 4.6 pounds.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G is also a relatively rare beast: a gaming laptop that has an AMD Ryzen processor and NVIDIA graphics.

At launch Asus plans to offer a model with an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics for $1,199, but Engadget reports that lower-priced configurations may be available in the future.

While other new laptops in the Asus ROG lineup feature 9th-gen Intel Core H-series processors, the Zephyrus G uses AMD’s most powerful Ryzen Mobile chip to date. The Ryzen 7 3750H is a 35 watt 4-core/8-thread chip with a 2.3 GHz base clock speed and support for boost speeds up to 4 GHz.

It also features Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics, which will likely offer decent performance for non-gaming tasks. But the discrete NVIDIA graphics card will kick in for gaming, video editing, or other tasks that need a little more horsepower.

The notebook features a 1920 x 1080 pixel display (with 60 Hz and 120Hz panel options), and supports up to 32GB of RAM, up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage, and the laptop has a 76 Wh battery and a 180 watt AC adapter.

It has Ethernet, HDMI 2.0b, and headset jacks as well as a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a backlit keyboard, stereo speakers, and 802.11ac WiFI and Bluetooth 4.0.

If you’ve got more money to spend, the new Asus Zephyrus M and Zephyrus S laptops are a little thinner, a little lighter, and significantly more powerful.

Both models feature Intel Core i7-9750H processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 20-series graphics with ray-tracing support, and up to a 240 Hz, full HD display panel.

You can read more about the latest gaming laptops from Asus in the company’s press release.