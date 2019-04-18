ASRock unveils iBOX-R1000 mini PC with AMD Ryzen R1000 processor

Less than a week after ASRock unveiled the new iBOX fanless mini PC with an Intel Whiskey Lake processor, the company has added another model to its lineup — and this one has an AMD Ryzen Embedded chip instead.

The ASRock iBOX-R1000 is a 6.8″ x 5.9″ x 2.8″ computer with an aluminum heat sink on top and room under the hood for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD and up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM.

It’s powered by AMD’s new Ryzen Embedded R1000 series processors, which were also introduced this week.

ASRock says the system will be available with a choice of an AMD Ryzen R1505G chip or a slightly faster Ryzen R1606G processor.

Both of those are dual-core chips with support for hyperthreading, which means you get two physical cores and four threads. They both feature AMD Radeon Vega 3 graphics. And they’re both 14nm chips that can be configured to run between 12 watts and 25 watts.

These processors are in the same family as the Ryzen Embedded V1000 series quad-core chips AMD launched last year, but they’re a little cheaper and a little less powerful (since they have half as many CPU cores).

The ASRock iBOX-R1000 can features three USB 3.1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, dual Gigabit Ehternet jacks, a COM port, an HDMI port and two DisplayPort jacks.

ASRock says the system officially supports Windows 10, but AMD says its Ryzen Embedded chips should also support Ubuntu, Yocto Project LInux, and other operating systems.

via Tom’s Hardware and r/Amd