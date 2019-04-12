ASRock iBOX is a fanless mini PC with Intel Whiskey Lake-U chips

Intel’s 15 watt Whiskey Lake-U series chips are most commonly found in laptops. But they’re also a pretty good fit for small form factor desktop computers, particularly if you’re looking for a relatively low-power chip for a passively-cooled machine.

Now it looks like ASRock has launched one of the first fanless mini-desktop PCs featuring Whiskey Lake-U chips.

As FanlessTech notes, the ASRock iBOX is designed for use in industrial environments, but it wouldn’t look out of place in a home office or media center.

The computer measures about 6.8″ x 5.9″ x 2.* and has a metal chassis with fins on the top to help dissipate heat.

It supports Intel Core i3-8145U, Core i5-8265U or Core i7-8565U processor options, has a single DDR4-2133 SODIMM slot for up to 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5″ drive bay for a SATA hard drive or solid state storage.

Other features include three USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 port, two DisplayPort and one HDMI port, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a COM port, and a headphone jack.

There’s no word on retail pricing or availability, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see ASRock or other companies released similar devices for the consumer/business market in the future.