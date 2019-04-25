Are you buying a 5G phone this year?

Wireless carriers are starting to roll out their 5G networks and phone makers are starting to introduce 5G-ready phones (or modules that bring 5G to phones that wouldn’t otherwise support it).
But honestly, at this point I’m not sure why anyone would actually want a 5G phone.
They cost more than other phones. You’ll pay more for wireless service. And odds are you won’t really make use of the additional speed, reduced latency, or improved bandwidth that are the key new features that come with 5G.
So as Verizon begins taking pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and promises to bring 5G to 20 more cities this year, I find myself wondering — do people actually want 5G phones yet?
Right now 5G seems most exciting for Internet of Things applications — it’ll allow billions of new devices to connect to the internet and stay online all the time. It would be hard to imagine a world where self-driving cars really live up to their potential without some major changes to the wireless networks of the world.
Once the next-gen networks are ubiquitous, it’s likely that all smartphones will ship with 5G modems, as will many notebooks, tablets, and other devices that are currently available with optional support for 4G LTE networks.
But today 5G isn’t even available in most of the world yet, and carriers that are offering the service will default to 4G or slower networks when you leave a 5G coverage area.
And for the foreseeable future, 5G is a premium add-on. Verizon says customers can access its 5G network for $10 per month on top of what they’re already paying for unlimited 4G access. And the company is selling the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G for $1300 and up. That’s $400 more than the price for a standard Galaxy S10.
To be fair, the 5G model has a bigger screen, more storage, a fancier camera system, and faster fast charging than the non-5G version of Samsung Galaxy S10. But it seems indicative of a trend — 5G is very much a premium feature aimed at early adopters who are willing to pay for expensive gear.
Meanwhile, Verizon says its 4G network already offers peak download speeds up to 50 Mbps, with average speeds in the 5 – 12 Mbps range, and that seems to be borne out by independent testing. Sure, faster is better — but those speeds are more than good enough for streaming music, movies, and even multiplayer games on a phone or tablet in 2019.
So… are you ready to jump on the 5G bandwagon, or are you taking a wait-and-see approach?
5G may be a huge failure. The carriers just see it as a way to charge more…in AT&T case, they will charge more for 5G than 4G LTE, then charge more again depending on which tier of speed you select. Yep, just like with home internet! Most 5G users will still be on 4G LTE the vast majority of the time even if you live in a city where 5G has officially rolled out. I have read about something simple like a glass door can kill 5G signals. Unless an area is thickly covered with 5G cells, good luck. Think they will adjust the billing rate based on which speed network you are using? Of course not! You will get billed at the higher 5G rate all the time. I am sure all of the carriers will be trying their best to get rid of those old 4G phones so… Read more »
The short answer is no. Judging by the Youtube videos I’ve seen in my so-called “recommendations”…Lots of people in this country are actually terrified of 5G coming into service.
I’m really not looking forward to 5g. For phones, there’s no point and quite possibly never will be, because the wavelengths used in it can be blocked by your hand, so a lot of space inside the phone needs to be taken up by redundant antennas, or at least antenna traces. https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2018/12/dont-buy-a-5g-smartphone-at-least-not-for-a-while/ You’re right, 5g is for IoT, but I haven’t seen much discussion about what KIND of things it’s for. The stuff in your house just connects to your router. It has to, because your walls block much of the signal as well. That leaves two things consumers might want it for: Autonomous Cars, and drones, and there’s not much of a point in rolling it out now for either of these things because there aren’t many of them (and there might never be many autonomous cars depending on how economical regulations and licensing make them). One could conceivably… Read more »
Honestly, 5G is the last thing I care about when I consider buiyng a new phone.
Don’t forget battery life. IF you happen to be able to access some 5g service, don’t be surprised if for the first couple of years at least your battery takes a hit, or worse. Remember when 4g first started? I had to help tons of people turn off 4g in their field test menus just so they could get through the day with their phone just idling. Signals are going to have a lot more edge zones where your phone is acquiring and switching and constantly trying to reacquire sketchy signals, and while it’s a simple software/firmware fix (if signal=sketchy then stop f&^%$&*^ trying to acquire it) to not kill your battery doing that, they sure didn’t figure it out for 4g, and I’d bet they still haven’t bothered now. Unless you’re existing 24/7 in the middle of overlapping 5g coverage with no obstructions, be prepared. I’m avoiding the whole… Read more »
I’m not interested in using 5G. I try to stay off-contract with providers, and I don’t want to be an early adopter when it means buying a $1200 phone. Also, I’m pretty sure providers are going to charge through the ass for 5G.
+1
I buy flagship phones one year after release and use a NVMO. I have wifi coverage for 95% of my day… I can live without fast data for the other 5%.
I am not surprised at all by the reactions on this site. Why would anyone want to pay more for a phone, more for a contract, and haemorrhaging battery life so that you hardly get access to something which you can’t really enjoy?
Will you be reading e-mails faster? No:
Will you be reading web pages faster? No.
Will you be downloading Apps faster? Potentially, but what sort of fools download Apps on cellular?
Basically, there is no point besides bragging rights, and this is a tech site.
Tech readers could not care less about bragging rights.
I’m Canadian, and I have no idea what the 5G rollout plan looks like in this country to be honest, so probably not. But even if it was/is available in my city, the obscene rates we’re charged for mobile data in this country mean I wouldn’t even be able to take advantage of it. So no, I probably won’t bother with a 5G phone until that’s all that’s available.