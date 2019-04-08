AMD launches 2nd-gen Ryzen Pro and Athlon Pro mobile chips

AMD updated its line of laptop-class processors earlier this year with the launch of its 2nd-gen Ryzen Mobile family and the first set of entry-level Athlon mobile chips.
But those were chips aimed at consumer laptops. Now AMD is taking aim at the business and enterprise market with Athlon Pro and 2nd-gen Ryzen Pro mobile chips.
AMD says HP and Lenovo will launch computers with the new chips this quarter, with additional PC makers hopping on the bandwagon later this year.
Like their consumer counterparts, the new chips for commercial laptops are 12nm processors with 15 watt CPUs and AMD Radeon Vega graphics.
But AMD says they have additional security co-processors built in, enterprise manageability, and:
- 18 months of image stability
- 24 months of processor availability
- 36 month limited warranty for system manufacturers
Here’s run-down of the four new AMD mobile chips that are on their way to commercial laptops this year:
|Product Model
|Cores/
Threads
|TDP
|Boost/Base Freq.
|Radeon Graphics
|GPU Cores
|Max GPU Freq.
|L2+L3 Cache
|AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 3700U
|4C/8T
|15W
|4.0/2.3 GHz
|Vega
|10
|1400 MHz
|6MB
|AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 3500U
|4C/8T
|15W
|3.7/2.1 GHz
|Vega
|8
|1200 MHz
|6MB
|AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 3300U
|4C/4T
|15W
|3.5/2.1 GHz
|Vega
|6
|1200 MHz
|6MB
|AMD Athlon™ PRO 300U
|2C/4T
|15W
|3.3/2.4 GHz
|Vega
|3
|1000 MHz
|5MB
I bought a PC with one of the original Ryzen 3 processors. I have hardware compatiblity problems with memory, sound and wifi. There are only a few specific memory modules I can use with this system. Sound has lots of noise and I have trouble getting wifi adapters to work with it. Also, AMD chipsets aren’t very Linux friendly. If I had to do it over again, I’d probably go with a Core i5 system for better hardware compatibility.
hey! i am looking for AMD laptop that come with 2nd genration ryzen pro for my assignment writing usa because i love the specification that releasing four new mobile processors and as this is 3rd genration so have a single Athlon Pro.