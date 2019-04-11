Acer’s new Spin 3 coming in June for $500 and up

Acer is updating its Spin 3 laptop this summer with a new model sporting a 14 inch, full HD touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and a stylus that fits into a garage in the side of the case when you’re not using it.

The laptop offers a mix of mid-range and premium features. On the one hand it’s available with up to an Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake processor and with optional discrete graphics. On the other hand, the discrete graphics top out at NVIDIA GeForce MX230 and the computer is a bit chunky by modern thin-and-light standards, weighing 3.74 pounds and measuring 0.8 inches thick.

The good news is it’s relatively affordable — prices are expected to start at about $500 when the new Acer Spin 3 goes on sale in June.

Acer says the laptop ships standard with 8GB of onboard memory, but you can also upgrade the RAM for up to a total of 24GB.

Storage options range from 128GB to 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage and/or 500GB to 1TB of hard drive storage. And the system is available with the following processor options:

Intel Pentium Gold 5405U

Intel Core i3-8145U

Intel Core i5-8265U

Intel Core i7-8565U

Other features include stereo speakers, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0. There’s a full-sized HDMI port, an SD card reader, two USB Type-A ports, and a headset jack.