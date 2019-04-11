Acer unveils TravelMate P6 – a 2.4 pound laptop with discrete graphics

The Acer TravelMate P6 is a thin and light laptop aimed at the business and enterprise market. but with design features borrowed from the company’s Swift 7 line of ultraportable consumer notebooks.

It’s a 2.4 pound laptop that measures just about 0.6 inches thick, thanks to a magnesium alloy chassis. But Acer says it’s also durable, and meets MIL-STD 810G specifications.

The TravelMate P6 should be available in June for $1150 and up, and it supports up to an Intel Core i7 Whiskey Lake processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics.

Acer says the notebook supports up to 24GB of DDR4 memory and up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

The company will offer processor options ranging from Core i5-8265U to Core i7-8665U (the spec sheet confirms that, as expected, there is such a chip in the works, along with a Core i5-8365U).

Acer also says the laptop supports fast charging and will get up to 20 hours of battery life… but I’d take that with a grain of salt, since Acer is using the notoriously generous MobileMark 2014 to get that test result.

The laptop also has an IR camera and fingerprint sensor. There’s also a privacy shutter that lets you cover the notebook’s webcam when you’re not using it.

Other features include a 4-mic array for picking up voices from up to six and a half feet away, Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C ports, NFC, DisplayPort, and HDMI ports.