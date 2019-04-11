Acer launches Chromebook 714 and 715 for the business market

Acer is launching two new Chromebooks aimed at the business market this summer. The Acer Chromebook 715 is a 15.6 inch model that’s the company’s first Chromebook to feature a numeric keypad, while the Acer Chromebook 714 is a smaller model that… doesn’t.

Both feature fingerprint readers, aluminum bodies, and backlit keyboards, as well as full HD displays, optional touchscreen support, and support for up to an Intel Core i5-8250U processor.

The Chromebook 714 and 715 should both be available in North America in July, with prices starting at $499 regardless of which screen size you opt for.

The larger model is probably the more interesting of the two, thanks to its numeric keypad. But the specs for both laptops are the same, right down to the estimated 12 hour of battery life. So if you want that number pad, have at it… but if you’re looking for a slightly smaller laptop, the 14 inch model might be a better fit.

Here are the weights/dimensions for each:

Acer Chromebook 714 – 323mm x 238.6mm x 17.7mm (12.7″ x 9.4″ x 0.7″) and 1.5 kg (3.3 pounds)

Acer Chromebook 715 – 366.5mm x 248.6mm x 17.9mm (14.4″ x 9.8″ x 0.7″) and 1.8 kg (4 pounds)

Acer says both models support up to 16GB of RAM, 32GB to 128GB of eMMC storage, and come with processor options includign Pentium Gold 4417U, Celeron 3867U, Core i3-8130U and Core i5-8250U.

Both have stereo speakers and dual microphones. And both ship standard with 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS displays.

Acer Chromebook 715 photos

Acer Chromebook 714 photos