$35 Atomic Pi dev board with Intel Cherry Trail now available form Amazon

The Atomic Pi is a small single-board computer that sells for $35, making it about the same price as a Raspberry Pi. But instead of an ARM-based processor, the Atomic Pi features an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 Cherry Trail processor. And while both computers have microSD card slots for storage, the Atomic Pi also comes with 16GB of eMMC storage built-in.
Lee wrote about the Atomic Pi late last year when the developers behind this little computer launched a Kickstarter campaign.
Now you don’t need to back a crowdfunding campaign to get one — the Atomic Pi is available from Amazon for $34.50.
Before you order, there are a few things to keep in mind. The most important is probably that the Atomic Pi doesn’t come with a power supply — you’ll need to supply your own — and it’s not as simple as buying a micro USB charger/
The board requires a 5V/2.4A or 5V/4A power supply and you may need to do some manual wiring to hook it up.
It’s also worth noting that the Atom x5-Z8350 isn’t exactly a high-performance processor. But it is an x86 chip, which means that while the little computer ships with Ubuntu Linux pre-installed, you could theoretically install Windows or other operating systems.
Still, the Atomic Pi appears to be one of the cheapest x86 mini PCs you’re likely to find — it basically has the specs of a first-gen Intel Compute Stick but more ports… and no included case or power supply.
The little computer measures about 5.1″ x 3.9″ and features USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, and Gigabit Ethernet. It has 2GB of DDR3L-1600 RAM, 16GB of eMMC flash storage.
There’s also a 9-axis orientation sensor, a 26-pin GPIO connector, and support for optional breakout boards.
via CNX-Software
Love the form factor, hate the processor. This would be perfect for lots of cool projects if it weren’t for that ~!@#$%^ of a processor. Atom needs to die already.
Realistically, Atom is dead, and because of this manufacturers can sell it for next to nothing. Intel would no doubt much prefer you get a Celeron N4100 for your low-powered board, only it ain’t gonna cost you $35.
There are many Atoms- are you talking abut the Atom SOC? I think it’s already dying since they didn’t get anyone to take x86 on smartphones seriously. It’s terrible compared to, say, a NUC, but great compared to a Raspberry Pi, especially if you need to get off ARM and can stay with the low amount of RAM available on both the Raspberry and Atomic.
For retro gaming , KODI cheap NAS/OwnCloud is good and better than many media players with android ,plus with a cheap Kingston/PNY 256Gb ssd cost around 60$ i think is nice(and dont forget is clock at 1.92Mhz so is better than any z8350 in the market tablets or sticks)
Awesome price for great tech. The Raspberry Pi was nice, but this is a no-brainer.
I’ve had one sitting on my desk, in need of a decent power supply, since the Kickstarter. I just sent a board off to OSH Park last night that uses the same efficient “12-24v input to 5.2v” power supply and power inputs as I built for the Pi, but has the pinouts for the Atomic, and then I added a 12v LDO for the speaker power input on the Atomic.
Since I used the Atomic’s 2×13 GPIO header on the bottom for it, I also connected the GPIO ports and brought them across to match a few pins of a Raspberry Pi’s GPIO header. It’s certainly not user-friendly, since the GPIO voltages will be different, but it makes doing prototyping a little easier.
TLDR: the $5 mini power breakout from the Atomic peeps is a much better deal, but who can resist nerding out?
USB 3.0 and good linux support. It appears that they are liquidating boards that were already built for android media boxes?