Xiaomi’s 2019 Mi Notebook Air laptop launches for $536 and up (in China)

Xiaomi is updating its line of thin and light laptops with a new 2.4 pound Mi Notebook Air that sports a 12.5 inch full HD display, slim bezels, and a backlit keyboard.
It goes up for pre-order in China this week for 3,599 yuan (about $536) and up.
The laptop measures about half an inch thick and has display bezels as thin as 5.71mm (0.22 inches). It’s powered by an 8th-gen Intel Core processor. And it features Harman Kardon audio with DTS surround sound support.
Xiaomi says the notebook also supports fast charging, which means you can get a 50 percent charge by plugging in the computer for 35 minutes… although it’s not clear exactly how big the battery is.
Xiaomi is offering three prices/configurations:
- Intel Core m3-8100Y/4GB/128GB for 3599 yuan ($536)
- Intel Core m3-8100Y/4GB/256GB for 3,999 yuan ($596)
- Intel Core i5-8250U/4GB/256GB for 4,299 yuan ($640)
On the one hand, it’s always nice to see a new addition to the thin, light, and affordable laptop space. On the other, it’d be nice if at least one of those configurations included 8GB of RAM or more.
While Xiaomi doesn’t typically sell its laptops in the US, there are a number of third-party stores that make a habit of reselling Xiaomi notebooks in the West… usually for a small markup, and often with a Chinese-language version of Windows pre-installed, so you may have to pay extra for a Windows version of the operating system unless you plan to install Linux on the laptop.
Really excited to see them continuing with the Notebook Air series. I have one of the original Air 12.5 models that got the Kaby Lake bump. The build quality is amazing compared to anything else that you can get in this price range and the ability to add a second m.2 SSD is great.
I’d love to see Xiaomi break into the US market with their phones and laptops. They for some reason decided the best place to start was with a TV streaming box that didn’t sell well.
if only they sold amd ones
Looks awesome, but 4GB is a dealbreaker for me. The difference between 4GB and even 6GB in terms of user experience is huge, especially for what most people will likely use this for (Office/Google Docs/Web browsing). Chrome is always thirsty for RAM.
lol, 4gb ram…it’s a drink coaster