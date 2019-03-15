Vnopn K1 is a small, cheap fanless PC with an AMD processor

There’s no shortage of tiny, fanless computers capable of running Windows or LInux software these days. But the Vnopn K1 is a bit unusual since it has a low-power AMD processor rather than an Intel chip.

As spotted by AndroidPC.es, the Vnopn K1 is available from Chinese marketplace AliExpress with prices starting at $134 for a barebones model.

Before you pull out your wallet, you should know that this little computer doesn’t have one of AMD’s newfangled Ryzen processors. Instead it’s powered by a 28nm chip that was released six years ago.

Under the hood, the Vnopn K1 features an AMD A6-1450 processor with Radeon HD 8250 graphics. It’s an 8 watt, quad-core processor with a base clock speed of 1 GHz and support for boost speeds up to 1.4 GHz.

It’s also outclassed in CPU and graphics benchmarks by Intel’s 6 watt Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake processor with Intel UHD 600 graphics.

That said, the system is small, quiet, and cheap and it should have enough horsepower for basic computing tasks. The whole thing measures about 6.2″ x 4.2″ x 1″ and it features an aluminum chassis with passive cooling.

According to the AliExpress product page, the computer features two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet jack, mic and headphone jacks, a VGA port, and an HDMI port… but pictures seem to show that the computer has a DisplayPort jack rather than HDMI.

Prices range from $134 for a barebones model with no memory, storage, or WiFi to $239 for a model equipped with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a WiFi card.