Vivo’s first iQOO phone sports premium specs, $450 starting price

Chinese phone maker Vivo is introducing a new sub-brand called iQOO. Rumor has it that the company’s first smartphone with a foldable display will be an iQOO device. But it looks like Vivo is kicking things off with something a little different.

Starting March 6th, customers in China will be able to buy the first Vivo iQOO smartphone for CNY 2,998 (about $450) and up. What’s a bit surprising is just how much phone you get for that money.

The entry-level model features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, three rear cameras, a 4,000 mAh battery, and a 6.41 inch AMOLED display.

Vivo is positioning the iQOO as a phone for gamers thanks to its big screen, big battery, and speedy processor. It also features a vapor cooling system, and Vivo says its “Game Turbo” feature can boost frame rates in games.

But the phone looks pretty good for a non-gaming device too. In addition to the features listed above, the iQOO has an in-display fingerprint reader, a USB Type-C port, headphone jacks, and support for NFC.

The rear camera system, by the way, features a 12MP primary camera, a 13MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth-sensing camera. And there’s a 12MP front-facing camera (in a small notch).

Vivo also included fast charging support. The 6GB/128GB version of the phone comes with a 22.5 watt fast charger. But there are three higher-priced models that come with a 44 watt charger that Vivo says can give you an 85 percent charge in 30 minutes or a full charger in 45:

8GB/128GB for $490

8GB/256GB for $535

12GB/256GB for $640

