The 2.3 pound VAIO SX14 laptop is now available in the US

Japanese laptop maker VAIO’s latest thin-and-light notebook sports a 14 inch display, an Intel Whiskey lake-U processor, and a compact design: the VAIO SX14 measures just 12.6″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″ and weighs just over 2.3 pounds.

Prices range from $1299 to $2299, depending on the configuration options, and the laptop is up for order from VAIO.com (although the cheapest version appears to be out of stock at the moment).

Select models are also available from Amazon.

An entry-level model will feature an Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of PCIe solid state storage, a 1920 x 1080 pixel display and Windows 10 Pro.

Higher-priced models are available with up to a 3840 x 2160 pixel display, up to a Core i7-8565U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1Tb of solid state storage.

Probably the most unusual thing about this laptop is that it features full-sized VGA, HDMI, and Ethernet jacks. It’s increasingly uncommon to find all three of those things on a 13.3 inch thin-and-light laptop.

Other ports include a USB 3.1 Type-C port with Power Deliver and DisplayPort 1.2 functionality, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, two USB 3.0 ports, an SD card reader, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1. There’s also a fingerprint reader in the palm rest area below the keyboard.

One thing to keep in mind is that VAIO estimates that models with 1080p displays will get up to 7 hours, 45 minutes of battery life, while 4K versions top out at 6 hours. Neither of those figures is all that impressive, but if you care about battery life more than having a high-resolution display, it seems like you can probably save some money by skipping the 4K UHD display option.

via TabletMonkeys