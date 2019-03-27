Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A Plus with an S-Pen may be coming soon (leaks)

Samsung may be looking to update its Galaxy A line of mid-range tablets with a new model sporting an 8 inch display, a pressure-sensitive digital pen, and optional support for 4G LTE.

Details about the Samsung SM-P200 (WiFi-only) tablet and SM-P205 (WiFi + 4G) have been leaking for a few months, thanks to listings at the WiFi-org database and FCC, among other places.

Now Tablet Monkeys reports that these tablets will be branded as the Galaxy Tab A Plus 2019, making the new 8 inch tablet an update to a model first released 4 years ago.

According to Tablet Monkeys, the new model will feature an 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a Samsung Exynos 7885 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage plus a microSD card slot.

The combination of a full HD display, active digitizer, and mid-range processor suggest that this tablet is probably going to cost more than anything in Amazon’s budget line of Fire tablets. But it should be more affordable than premium Samsung’s Galaxy S series.

The tablet is said to have a 4,200 mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and Android 9 software.

It’s expected to measure about 8.9mm (0.35 inches) thick and weigh 325 grams (about 11.5 ounces).

You can find more pictures at Tablet Monkeys.