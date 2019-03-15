Samsung Notebook 9 Pen and Notebook 9 Pro available starting March 17

Samsung’s new Notebook 9 Pen is a convertible laptop with a thin and light design, a touchscreen display with a 360-degree hinge, and, as the name suggests, a digital pen that you can use to write or draw. The S-Pen also slides into a slot in the laptop when you’re not using it.

First unveiled last December, the new laptop will be available starting March 17th with prices starting at $1399 for a 2.5 pound model with a 13.3 inch display and $1,599 for a 3.3 pound model with a 15 inch screen.

If you’re willing to carry around a slightly heavier laptop, the new 2.8 pound, 13.3 inch Samsung Notebook 9 Pro unveiled in January goes on sale the same day for $1099 and up. It also supports an Active Pen, but there’s no garage for storing the pen in the laptop itself.

The new laptops all come with Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake processors, PCIe NVMe solid state storage, and fingerprint sensors, backlit keyboards, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and aluminum and glass bodies.

Aside from the weight and pen style, the Notebook 9 Pen sets itself apart in a few ways. There’s an IR camera for Windows Hello-compatible facial recognition, AKG speakers, brighter displays, and the entry-level model has twice as much storage.

If you opt for the 15 inch Notebook 9 Pen model, you also have the choice of sticking with Intel UHD 620 integrated graphics or upgrading to the top-of-the-line model with NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics (that model’s a bit heavier though, at 3.4 pounds).

Here’s an overview of specs for the different laptops:

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 13

13.3 FHD 500 nit display

54Wh battery with fast charging support

Core i7/8GB/512GB for $1399

2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports

1 USB C port

Headset jack

UFS & microSD card slot

Built-in S-Pen

Fingerprint reader & face recognition

12.1″ x 8.1″ x 0.6″

2.5 pounds

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 15

15.0 inch FHD 500 nit display

54 Wh battery with fast charging

Core i7/16GB/512GB for $1599

Core i7/MX150/16GB/1TB for $1799

2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports

1 USB C port

Headset jack

UFS & microSD card slot

Built-in S-Pen

Fingerprint reader & face recognition

13.7″ x 9″ x 0.7″

3.3 – 3.4 pounds

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro (13 inch)

13.3 inch FHD 350 nit display

55 Wh battery with fast charging

Core i7/8GB/256GB for $1099

Core i7/16GB/512GB for $1299

2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports

1 USB C port

Headset jack

microSD card reader

Active Pen

Fingerprint reader

12.1″ x 8.1″ x 0.6″

2.8 pounds

