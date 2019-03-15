Samsung Notebook 9 Pen and Notebook 9 Pro available starting March 17

Samsung’s new Notebook 9 Pen is a convertible laptop with a thin and light design, a touchscreen display with a 360-degree hinge, and, as the name suggests, a digital pen that you can use to write or draw. The S-Pen also slides into a slot in the laptop when you’re not using it.
First unveiled last December, the new laptop will be available starting March 17th with prices starting at $1399 for a 2.5 pound model with a 13.3 inch display and $1,599 for a 3.3 pound model with a 15 inch screen.
If you’re willing to carry around a slightly heavier laptop, the new 2.8 pound, 13.3 inch Samsung Notebook 9 Pro unveiled in January goes on sale the same day for $1099 and up. It also supports an Active Pen, but there’s no garage for storing the pen in the laptop itself.
The new laptops all come with Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake processors, PCIe NVMe solid state storage, and fingerprint sensors, backlit keyboards, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and aluminum and glass bodies.
Aside from the weight and pen style, the Notebook 9 Pen sets itself apart in a few ways. There’s an IR camera for Windows Hello-compatible facial recognition, AKG speakers, brighter displays, and the entry-level model has twice as much storage.
If you opt for the 15 inch Notebook 9 Pen model, you also have the choice of sticking with Intel UHD 620 integrated graphics or upgrading to the top-of-the-line model with NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics (that model’s a bit heavier though, at 3.4 pounds).
Here’s an overview of specs for the different laptops:
Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 13
- 13.3 FHD 500 nit display
- 54Wh battery with fast charging support
- Core i7/8GB/512GB for $1399
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- 1 USB C port
- Headset jack
- UFS & microSD card slot
- Built-in S-Pen
- Fingerprint reader & face recognition
- 12.1″ x 8.1″ x 0.6″
- 2.5 pounds
Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 15
- 15.0 inch FHD 500 nit display
- 54 Wh battery with fast charging
- Core i7/16GB/512GB for $1599
- Core i7/MX150/16GB/1TB for $1799
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- 1 USB C port
- Headset jack
- UFS & microSD card slot
- Built-in S-Pen
- Fingerprint reader & face recognition
- 13.7″ x 9″ x 0.7″
- 3.3 – 3.4 pounds
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro (13 inch)
- 13.3 inch FHD 350 nit display
- 55 Wh battery with fast charging
- Core i7/8GB/256GB for $1099
- Core i7/16GB/512GB for $1299
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- 1 USB C port
- Headset jack
- microSD card reader
- Active Pen
- Fingerprint reader
- 12.1″ x 8.1″ x 0.6″
- 2.8 pounds
