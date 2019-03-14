Samsung is building 12GB RAM chips for smartphones

Most modern flagship smartphones have at least 4GB of RAM. Some have 8GB, and a handful have as much as 10GB.

Samsung figures that upward trend isn’t going to stop anytime soon, so the company has announced it’s begun mass production of the first 12GB LPDDR4X memory chips for smartphones.

My laptop, by comparison, has just 8GB of RAM.

Do you need 12GB of RAM in a smartphone? Probably not… or at least not yet. But Samsung figures it’ll come in handy as smartphone makers continue adding features that can take advantage of additional system resources.

For example, the company calls out “devices that feature more than five cameras” larger display sizes, AI features, or 5G capability.

Samsung acknowledges that a down side to increased memory capacity is an increase in power consumption, but Samsung says its low-power chips minimize the boost in power usage while offering data transfer speeds up to 4266 MHz.

Somewhat surprisingly, Samsung isn’t the first company to offer a smartphone with 12GB of RAM. That honor goes to Lenovo, which introduced a phone earlier this year sporting a Qualcomm Sapdragon 855 processor and support for up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is already available in China and you can have a 12GB model shipped to you in the US for $890 if you don’t mind the limited support for US wireless networks.