Report: Samsung may have two more folding phone designs in the works

Samsung’s first foldable smartphone will be available starting April 26th. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is a $1980 device that looks like a 7.3 inch tablet… until you fold it in half so that screen is hidden and you find yourself instead looking at a 4.6 inch secondary display (surrounded by some really big bezels).

Other phone makers have taken different approaches to foldables. And it looks like Samsung may be hedging its bets with a few different designs as well.

Bloomberg reports that Samsung may release two more foldable phones in the next year or so, and each could have a different type of design.

One is expected to fold in half like a flip-phone. Like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, this design means the primary display would be hidden when the phone is folded. But Samsung is considering putting a secondary display on the outside.

It seems likely that this sort of foldable wouldn’t be designed to let you switch between smartphone and tablet experiences. Instead you could have a large-screened smartphone that becomes easy to slide into your pocket when it’s folded.

Another design is said to look like the Huawei Mate X, with a single screen that folds outward so that it wraps around the front and back of the phone. This could let you use a portion of the screen in smartphone mode… and possibly use the back as a viewfinder while shooting selfies with the phone’s primary camera.

According to Bloomberg, the single-screen model would likely be thinner than the Galaxy Fold since it doesn’t require a secondary display.

There’s no word on how much these new devices will cost, but Bloomberg’s article indicates that they could launch later this year or early next year… if they hit the streets at all. Samsung may wait to see how the Galaxy Fold and other first-generation foldable phones do in the marketplace before expanding its lineup.