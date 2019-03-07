PS4 Remote Play adds iOS support, streams console games to iPhones

Sony’s PlayStation 4 Remote Play lets console owners stream games to another device, letting you play games using a Mac or PC, an Android phone (as long as it’s made by Sony), or a (recently discontinued) PlayStation Vita.

Now you can also use Remote Play with an iPhone or iPad.

Sony recently rolled out a firmware update to the PS4 that enables support for iOS.

To use Remote Play on an iOS device you’ll need to grab the free PS4 Remote Play app from the App Store, pair your mobile device with your game console, and then you’ll be able to mirror your PS4 screen on your phone or tablet.

The app also features an on-screen controller overlay so that you can move, jump, shoot, or whatever while playing… but your fingers will cover part of the screen while you’re playing, which could make the experience less than ideal. There’s currently no support for pairing a DualShock 4 controller with an iPhone or iPad.

Since the game is still running on your PS4 rather than your phone, you’ll need to leave the game console running any time you want to play on your handheld device. And since Remote Play only works over WiFi and not cellular connections, this won’t let you play your PS4 games when you’re away from home.

But if your PlayStation is set up in the living room and someone else is watching TV in that room, Remote Play lets you play without the need to unplug and move the game console.

via Engadget