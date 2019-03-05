Liliputing

New Fire HD 8 bootloader unlock method doesn’t require opening the case

It’s been possible to unlock the bootloader and root the latest Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet since January. But up until recently the only known method for doing that involved prying open the tablet’s case, identifying points on the motherboard, and shorting them to enter bootrom mode.

But now there’s an easier way. Xda-developers forum member diplomatic recently posted a set of software-based instructions for rooting recent Amazon Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets, among other devices, with no hardware modifications or case opening required.

Now xda-developers forum member bibikalka has followed up with instructions for leveraging that technique to unlock the bootloader on the latest Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet.

There’s no need to open the case — which should lower the level of technical expertise (and bravery) required to unlock Amazon’s tablet. But bibikalka does describe this as a technique that requires “moderate” technical skills, since you’ll need to use Linux and Python.

Some of the first folks who’ve tried to follow the instructions have also encountered problems — prompting bibikalka to update the instructions. So if you’re not in a hurry you might want to wait a few days to make sure all the kinks are worked out before trying this new method for unlocking the Fire HD 8.

In a nutshell, the process involves copying a set of files to a folder on the tablet, obtaining root, and then running a series of commands to erase the preloader and enable BootRom mode without cracking open the tablet’s case.

Once you’re in BootRom mode, you’ll have to run a few more commands (unless you want to be stuck with an unusable tablet), and then you’ll have a device with an unlocked bootloader, a custom recovery, and root access.


But be aware that this is a software exploit, and one which may affect a whole slew of devices with Mediatek processors, so the odds Amazon will soon push out an update to patch it are pretty high.

To get the best of both worlds, the easiest way to prevent the exploit being patched before you take advantage of it is simply to not connect your tablet to the internet until you’re ready to use the exploit.

It’s already been a week since the exploit was release, so you might not have long.

