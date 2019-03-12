Moto Razr could combine expensive folding display with mid-range processor

The first smartphones with foldable displays are coming this year, and so far they’re all… really expensive. The Samsung Galaxy Fold will sell for $1980 and up. The Huawei Mate X will cost $2600. And even the FlexPai foldable phone from the little-known display maker Royole is expected to go for $1290.

High prices are probably unavoidable at this point, since these phones pack a whole bunch of new, expensive technology. But it sounds like Motorola might have found at least one way to cut costs for its upcoming Razr phone with a folding display.

According to xda-developers, the Razr will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor rather than a more expensive (and more powerful) Snapdragon 855 chip.

Does that mean you’ll be able to pick up a Razr for less than $1000? Probably not.

When the Wall Street Journal first reported that Motorola was bringing back the Razr name for a new foldable phone, the publication indicated that it would probably sell for around $1500. But that is about $500 less than Samsung’s first foldable and a whopping $1100 less than Huawei’s.

Xda-developers says its information came from a source familiar with Motorola’s plans. That source also confirms that the drawings Motorola submitted with a patent application are basically accurate, which means the image in this post probably gives us a good idea of what the phone will look like.

Other details from the xda-developers article include that the phone will have:

6.2 inch, 2142 x 876 pixel primary display

800 x 600 pixel secondary display

4GB to 6GB of RAM

64GB to 128GB of storage

2,730 mAh battery

Black, white, and gold color options

The phone is expected to fold in half like a traditional flip phone, covering the primary display. In that mode you’ll still be able to use the secondary display to view the time, notifications, or some settings and other features.

When the phone is unfolded, you may also be able to use the secondary display as a touchpad for scrolling through web pages or performing other actions by moving your finger along the screen when it’s on the back of the phone. Or you could flip the phone around and use the primary cameras to snap photos or make video calls, while using the smaller screen as a viewfinder.