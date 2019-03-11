Moto G7 Power coming to the US this month (and G7 Play in April)

Motorola unveiled its 2019 mid-range smartphone lineup in early February, and the company began selling the $299 Moto G7 smartphone in the US a few weeks ago.

If you’ve been holding out the cheaper Moto G7 Play or the Moto G7 Power with its massive battery, the wait is almost over.

Motorola says the $249 Moto G7 Power goes up for pre-order March 15th and it will be available starting March 22nd. The $199 Moto G7 Play goes up for pre-order March 29th and ships April 5th.

The phones should be available from US retailers including Amazon. Best, Buy and B&H as well as Motorola.com.

All three phones feature the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, but the $299 Moto G7 has a higher-resolution display and more RAM and storage than its lower-priced siblings. It also has dual rear cameras, while the others do not.

But the Moto G7 Power seems like an intriguing option for folks that are more interested in long battery life than anything else. It has a 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.2 inch, 1520 x 720 pixel display, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

The phone has a 12MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a TurboPower charger that Motorola says can provide up to 9 hours of battery life from a 15 minute charge.

Motorola’s Moto G7 Play, meanwhile, is a smaller, cheaper phone. it has a 5.7 inch, 1512 x 720 pixel display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 3,000 mAh battery, a 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera.

All of the new Moto G7 series smartphones have USB type-C ports, microSD card readers, 3.5mm headphone jacks, fingerprint sensors, 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2.

Interestingly none of them seem to support 802.11ac WiFi expect for the Moto G7 Plus, which isn’t offered in the United States.