Liliputing

Meizu Zero crowdfunding campaign flops, the button-free phone remains a concept (for now)

at by 1 Comment

After unveiling one of the first smartphones with no physical buttons and no ports earlier this year, Meizu launched a crowdfunding campaign for the Meizu Zero in January.

For a pledge of $1299 you could be one of the first to get the unusual phone, which was expected to ship in April.

But now the campaign has ended, and Meizu raised less than half its $100,000 goal. It doesn’t look like it’ll be shipping anytime soon.

According to GizChina, Meizu’s CEO says the phone was only ever a “pre-research project” and was never intended for mass production. I suppose it could pave the way for future devices that borrow some of the phone’s features.

But to be honest, the Meizu Zero concept phone’s most innovative features were the things it lacked: ports and buttons. Most of the technologies that made that possible are already available on other devices, including an in-display fingerprint sensor, fast wireless charging, touch-sensitive sides, and eSIM support.

So it’s not all that surprising that an expensive phone with a smooth finish, virtual buttons, and otherwise common hardware (including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, a 6 inch AMOLED display, and dual rear cameras) wouldn’t cross the finish line in its crowdfunding campaign. But it is a little unusual to see a company as big as Meizu fail to reach a relatively modest crowdfunding goal.

via Gizmochina and NotebookCheck

 

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Max L L
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I mean good for the environment because this would had been a waste of resource to produce.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago