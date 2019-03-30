Lilbits 355: Intel’s next-gen low-power chips coming in 2020, better graphics in tow

We already knew Intel’s follow up to the Gemini Lake line of cheap, low-power Celeron and Pentium processors would probably be code-named Elkhart Lake and that the new chips could pack way more performance by combining high-performance “Sunny Cove” CPU cores, lower-power “Tremont” cores, and Intel Gen11 graphics.
Now, if a leaked product roadmap from electronics company Mitac is accurate, we also know one more thing — we’ll have to wait a little while for those chips to hit the market. They’re not expected to launch until the first quarter of 2020.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Intel’s Elkhart Lake chips likely coming in 2020 [FanlessTech]
Intel Core i-series “Comet Lake” desktop chips are slated for a Q2, 2020 release, according to the same roadmap.
- Google accidentally leaks Nest Hub Max [Android Police]
Google may have an awkwardly-named 10 inch smart display on the way. Mentions of the new Google Assistant-powered device showed up briefly on the company’s website.
- Valve Teases ‘Index’ VR Headset For May [UploadVR]
Valve’s VR headset is coming in May, and although we have a rough idea of what it looks like now, that’s about all we know for certain at this point.
- Magisk v19 beta released [xda-developers]
More Magisk v19 beta brings support for Android Q beta, native 64-bit support, a new MagiskHide implementation (to hide root access), and other changes… but it doesn’t yet support Google’s Pixel 3 series smartphones.
- Anker Preps Nebula Gaming Controller [ZatzNotFunny]
It looks like the game controller would work with the company’s Android-powered Nebula projectors… but you could also use them as Bluetooth controllers for other Android devices including phones and tablets.
