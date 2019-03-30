Lilbits 355: Intel’s next-gen low-power chips coming in 2020, better graphics in tow

We already knew Intel’s follow up to the Gemini Lake line of cheap, low-power Celeron and Pentium processors would probably be code-named Elkhart Lake and that the new chips could pack way more performance by combining high-performance “Sunny Cove” CPU cores, lower-power “Tremont” cores, and Intel Gen11 graphics.

Now, if a leaked product roadmap from electronics company Mitac is accurate, we also know one more thing — we’ll have to wait a little while for those chips to hit the market. They’re not expected to launch until the first quarter of 2020.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

