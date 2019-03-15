Lilbits 354: What do you call these foldable smartphone designs?

The first foldable smartphones with flexible displays should begin shipping in the next few months. But they won’t all fold the same way.

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold closes up like a book, with the screen on the inside, which means the company had to slap a secondary display on the outside that would let you use the phone in its folded state. Huawei’s Mate X and Oppo’s foldable prototype have screens that stay on the outside and wrap around the phone when you close it, letting you use half the tablet screen as a smartphone display when the phone is folded.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The folks at The Verge have put together a nearly comprehensive look at all the different sorts of foldable smartphone designs we’ve seen over the past few months… and attempts to come up with descriptive, memorable names for each folding style.

The results are… a bit interesting. Think you can come up with better names? Sound off in the comments.

