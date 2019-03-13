Lilbits 353: Dropbox Basic drops support for unlimited devices

Dropbox is one of the most popular online storage services around and the company probably has its freemium business model to thank for part of its popularity.
Paid plans start at $10 per month or $99 per per year for 1TB of cloud storage… but if your needs are more modest, you can get by with a free account that includes 2GB of storage for no charge. You don’t get access to all the features that come with the paid plans, but you do get a pretty decent service for sharing large files with other users, backing up photos from your mobile device, and more.
But one thing you don’t get anymore? The ability to link more than three devices to your account at once. Dropbox just slapped a new limit on its free accounts. Note that this is about devices (like phones) and not web browsers. You can still access the web interface using as many different browsers ad you’d like.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Dropbox limits users of its free service to 3 devices [Dropbox]
Dropbox users with a free account can now only link up to three devices to Dropbox. But if you have more than three computers, phones, or whatever, you can still unregister a device to add a new one — it’s just going to be a pain for multi-device folks. There is one caveat though: Dropbox Basic users that have already linked more than three devices prior to March, 2019 will be able to continue to use those devices… but they cannot add any new devices without freeing up a space.
- HP Expands Recall of Batteries for Notebook Computers and Mobile Workstations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards [CPSC]
HP expands its voluntary battery recall program with 78,500 more batteries after some are shown to overheat, “posing fire and burn hazards.” You can find a list of affected laptops and instructions for participating with the recall at HP’s batteryprogram687 website.
- Apple Music is now available on all Amazon Fire TVs [AFTV News]
Pretty much what it says in the headline.
- Spotify files complaint with European Commission against Apple [Music Ally]
Meanwhile, Spotify is filing a legal complaint against Apple, alleging anti-competitive behavior which gives Apple Music an unfair advantage over rivals (like Spotify) in the App Store.
- Microsoft resolves that gaming performance degradation thing it caused with a previous update [Microsoft]
So you know how Microsoft acknowledged that a recent Windows update could cause performance to suffer when playing some games? Now the company has released a new update that’s supposed to resolve the issue.
