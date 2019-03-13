Lilbits 353: Dropbox Basic drops support for unlimited devices

Dropbox is one of the most popular online storage services around and the company probably has its freemium business model to thank for part of its popularity.

Paid plans start at $10 per month or $99 per per year for 1TB of cloud storage… but if your needs are more modest, you can get by with a free account that includes 2GB of storage for no charge. You don’t get access to all the features that come with the paid plans, but you do get a pretty decent service for sharing large files with other users, backing up photos from your mobile device, and more.

But one thing you don’t get anymore? The ability to link more than three devices to your account at once. Dropbox just slapped a new limit on its free accounts. Note that this is about devices (like phones) and not web browsers. You can still access the web interface using as many different browsers ad you’d like.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.